Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.52.

Shares of WDC opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 185.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Western Digital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $170,223,000 after buying an additional 73,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 264.1% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after buying an additional 247,937 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

