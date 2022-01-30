Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.52.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Western Digital by 30.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

