Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $49.90 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.52.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.