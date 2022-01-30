Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Westhaven Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.66.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

