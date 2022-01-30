Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.28 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $11.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 7.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,959. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

