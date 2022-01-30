Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WBK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of WBK opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.4509 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Westpac Banking by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

