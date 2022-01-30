Whitestone REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by 62.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 226.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Shares of WSR opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $493.59 million, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

