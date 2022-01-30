Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 24.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 401,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.