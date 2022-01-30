Wintrust Investments LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $120.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

