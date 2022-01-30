Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 54,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 186.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $84.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.17.

