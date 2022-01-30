WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.31. 110,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 183,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 630,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,743,000 after buying an additional 15,711 shares in the last quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. now owns 256,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 164,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 48,952 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period.

