Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,050 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Paramount Group worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

PGRE opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

