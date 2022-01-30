Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Healthcare Capital worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCCC. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,815,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Capital by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,067,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 900,496 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,755,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Capital by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 669,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 487,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCCC opened at $9.96 on Friday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Healthcare Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Healthcare Capital Company Profile

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

