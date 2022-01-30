Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 814.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,843 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AA. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Alcoa by 7.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,956 shares of company stock worth $24,264,257 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have commented on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

