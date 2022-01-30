Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 205,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Separately, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,075,000.

BNIXU stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Bannix Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50.

