Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 7,845 Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 107.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHAC opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.