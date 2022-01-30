Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,230 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Highland Transcend Partners I worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,475,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 146,745 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highland Transcend Partners I stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Highland Transcend Partners I

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

