Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of WWD opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.72. Woodward has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 8.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $4,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at $1,585,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

