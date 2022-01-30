X-CASH Price Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $197,831.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

