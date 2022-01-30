Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on XHR. Raymond James upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,945,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $9,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,479,000 after acquiring an additional 536,073 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 516,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 707,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,518. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

