Yellow Road 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,437.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $496,278.21 and approximately $8,437.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.23 or 0.06787877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,528.00 or 0.99887267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00051173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052440 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.