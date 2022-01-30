YENTEN Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $80,911.32 and $12.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,963.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.54 or 0.06900187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.56 or 0.00293868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.61 or 0.00786583 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00067383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00402387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00241903 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

