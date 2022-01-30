Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Adial Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

In related news, CEO William B. Stilley III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.51. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

