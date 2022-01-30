Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Comcast reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.72. 34,456,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,374,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

