Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocGo will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DocGo.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocGo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

DocGo stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. DocGo has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14.

DocGo Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

