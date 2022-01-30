Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce sales of $431.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.00 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $353.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.44.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,612,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $6.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,636. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.18. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

