Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. ICON Public reported sales of $760.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 149.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

ICLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ICON Public by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.95. 727,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,494. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

