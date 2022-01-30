Zacks: Analysts Expect Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Airsculpt Technologies.

Get Airsculpt Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIRS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airsculpt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airsculpt Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of AIRS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. 147,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,338. Airsculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.