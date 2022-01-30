Zacks: Analysts Expect Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Airsculpt Technologies.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIRS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airsculpt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airsculpt Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of AIRS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. 147,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,338. Airsculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.