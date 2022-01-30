Zacks: Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to post $2.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.29 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

FL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.43. 1,354,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,690. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Foot Locker has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $66.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 623.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $142,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.