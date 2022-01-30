Zacks: Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to post $2.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.29 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

FL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.43. 1,354,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,690. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Foot Locker has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $66.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 623.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $142,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

