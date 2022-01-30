Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce sales of $165.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.25 million and the lowest is $164.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $139.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $609.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.06 million to $623.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $761.46 million, with estimates ranging from $738.34 million to $773.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $194.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.62 and a 200-day moving average of $189.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

