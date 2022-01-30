Zacks: Analysts Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post $5.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.42 billion and the highest is $5.95 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $24.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.28 billion to $25.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $26.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,832,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,798. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.30. The stock has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

