Zacks: Analysts Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 426.60% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,865,906 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,853 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.23.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

