Zacks: Analysts Expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OneConnect Financial Technology.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.53 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

OCFT stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.30. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $22.66.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.