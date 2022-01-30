Zacks: Analysts Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded up $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.81. 417,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.49 and its 200 day moving average is $125.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -299.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

