Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.52). Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($1.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -858.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

