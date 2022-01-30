Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyra Biosciences.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,370,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.