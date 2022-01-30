Zacks: Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.03 Million

Analysts expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post $499.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $489.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $508.40 million. WEX reported sales of $398.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.54.

WEX stock traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.02. The stock had a trading volume of 375,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,216. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

