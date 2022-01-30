Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages predict that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $49.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.79. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

