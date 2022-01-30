Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cadiz.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Keith Brackpool purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cadiz by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 80,140 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadiz stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,228. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $117.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

