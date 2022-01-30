Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 139,381 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTT traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.16. 227,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $398.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.