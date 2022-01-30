Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.23. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

GE traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,613. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in General Electric by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

