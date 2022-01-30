Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Post $0.44 EPS

Analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.52. MEDNAX reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of MD stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. 287,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,431. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

