Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.10. 531,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,593,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,815,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

