Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Million

Analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will announce $11.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.40 million and the lowest is $11.26 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year sales of $40.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $41.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.45 million, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $53.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOPH shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth $14,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth $11,314,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,332. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

