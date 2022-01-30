Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

First Community stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $158.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.67. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

