Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $1.94. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million.

IMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Immatics stock remained flat at $$9.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,953. Immatics has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 611.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 124,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

