Zacks: Brokerages Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post sales of $5.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.73 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $25.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.93 billion to $25.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.06 billion to $29.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.66. 1,850,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.03. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.