Zacks: Brokerages Expect STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will report sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the highest is $3.32 billion. STMicroelectronics posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year sales of $14.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $14.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

