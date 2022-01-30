Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OBIIF opened at $184.00 on Thursday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $182.25 and a 52-week high of $191.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.51.

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

