Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brown & Brown’s compelling portfolio along with an impressive growth trajectory driven by organic and inorganic initiatives across all its segments bodes well. Buyouts and collaborations enhanced its existing capabilities and extended its geographic foothold. Strategic efforts continue to drive commission and fees. Its solid capital position, backed by strong operational environment, places it well for long-term growth. Brown & Brown's sturdy performance has been driving cash flow, enabling it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. The insurance boasts a strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash position. Shares of Brown & Brown have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, escalating expenses are likely to affect the margin expansion. Poor ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholder's fund.”

BRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $3,848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

